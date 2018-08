Garda say more searches could be carried out as part of investigation into the murder of Kildare woman Deirdre Jacob.

The 18 year old was last seen close to her home in Newbridge, County Kildare on the 28th of July 1998.

Following a review of the case new information has now come to light and Gardaí say they have identified a person of interest.

It’s understood the man is now overseas and has served time in prison for violence against women.

