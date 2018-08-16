NEW ROSS HAS HIGHEST COMMERICAL VACANCY RATE IN LEINSTER

New Ross has the highest commercial vacancy rate of any town in Leinster.

New figures released today show that over 1 in every 5 business premises in New Ross is empty.

Commercial vacancy rates relate to the amount of business premises in a town that are left vacant when shops move out.

The new study shows a mixed result for County Wexford with major towns on both sides of the scale.

New Ross has a commercial vacancy rate of 21.3% which puts it top of the list in the Province.

Ballybofey in Donegal has the worst rate in Ireland at 28.8%

In some good news, Gorey has the third lowest rate of commercial vacancy in the country with 9.1%

Greystones in County Wicklow has the lowest rate at just 5.7% vacancy.

Overall County Wexford’s rates have remained unchanged in 2017 and stand at 10.8%

The national commercial vacancy rate has marginally dropped by 0.02% in the last year to 13.3%

The counties with the lowest rates in Ireland are Meath and Kerry at 10.4% while Sligo has the highest at 18.8%

