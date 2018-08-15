NUIG SCIENTISTS MAKE BREAKTHROUGH IN TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER STUDY

Scientists at NUI Galway have found a new treatment which may help reduce relapse rates in patients with triple negative breast cancer.

This form of breast cancer is one of the most aggressive and difficult to treat, as there are no targeted therapies currently available.

Dr Susan Logue says they have discovered a way to turn off a certain protein in the body which is resistant to chemotherapy.

By turning off the protein, it allows the chemo to be more effective and improve the patient’s chances of survival.

