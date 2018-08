Dublin’s Phoenix Park has reopened to the public.

Following a mammoth clean-up, the park opened 15 hours of schedule today at 4pm.

Over 200 litter pickers worked through the night clearing public routes – gates and road signage have also been put back in place.

A spokesperson for the OPW, which operates the park, has thanked the public who attended yesterdays mass for doing their part and disposing of their litter properly.

