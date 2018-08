Greenways are set to become an integral part of the recreational infrastructure of County Wexford.

So stated the counties CEO Tom Enright today.

Speaking on Morning Mix he said plans were in progress for a greenway between Wexford Town and Rosslare and another from Wexford Town and Curracloe.

Tom Enright said investigations on using the old railway line between Rosslare and Waterford are also being looked at.

