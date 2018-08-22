POPE’S ACTIONS ARE MORE IMPORTANT THAN WORDS THIS WEEKEND – SURVIVORS

Abuse survivors say they want action rather than words from the Pope when he arrives this weekend.

The Pontiff comes to Ireland on Saturday a part of the Catholic Church’s World Meeting of Families which starts today.

Pope Francis has agreed to meet with abuse victims while he’s here, but advocate groups say he also needs to introduce mandatory reporting of clerical abuse.

Meanwhile, A County Wexford lady has been telling her story of her time in the Magdalene Laundry is Summerhill in Wexford.

Diana Cronin was in foster care when she ended up in Summerhill.

She said her time there was horrendous.

