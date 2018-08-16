POTENTIAL PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES TO ADDRESS WEXFORD COUNCIL NEXT MONTH

Presidential hopefuls Gavin Duffy and Joan Freeman will address a special meeting of Wexford County Council in early September in their bid to secure nominations to contest the forthcoming presidential election.

Donegal artist Kevin Sharkey has already addressed the council but members will reserve judgement until everyone has had their time.

The meeting will take place on September 3rd.

It’s believed that this will be the final chance for potential candidates to make their pitches to Wexford County Council.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email