Two of Donald Trump’s former advisers are facing prison sentences – with one claiming the President told him to commit a crime.

Lawyer Michael Cohen’s admitted paying hush money to women including porn star Stormy Daniels – telling a court it was under Mr Trump’s direction.

And ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort’s been found guilty of tax and bank fraud.

But at a rally in West Virginia, Mr Trump hit out at the investigation into claims of Russian interference.

