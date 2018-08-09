PROFITS DOWN BUT REVENUE RISING FOR GLANBIA’S MIXED HALF YEAR RESULTS

Glanbia has delivered in line with market expectations in its half year results out today.

The Kilkenny based food and agribuisness multinational has shown continued growth.

Revenue from continuing operations was €1.1 billion, which was a year-on-year increase of 3.6%.

It wasn’t all good news however as total profits for the company fell by more than 14% on last years figures.

The company is expected to continue suffering losses due to the extreme weather conditions affecting farming in Ireland this year.

Group CEO Siobhan Talbot says overall, they are pleased with the results.

