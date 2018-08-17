RENT IN WEXFORD UP 12.1% ON THIS TIME LAST YEAR

The latest rent price increases in Wexford for the past year show a 12.1% jump on this time last year.
The national average monthly rent is now over €1,300.
In Wexford that figure is €805.
The latest quarterly report from Daft.ie says rents rose 12.4% nationally in the year to the end of June.
In Dublin, the average rent is over €1,900 – that’s one third higher than at the previous peak a decade ago.
Trinity College economist Ronan Lyons is author of the report, and says other cities Like Cork and Limerick are catching up.
