RYANAIR DISPUTE MAY BE OVER AS AGREEMENT IS REACHED WITH FORSA

The long running dispute between Ryanair and Irish based pilots may be over, after an agreement was reached this morning.

It follows marathon talks between Fórsa, the union representing Irish Ryanair pilots and the airline

The deal came about after 22 hours of talks which concluded this morning.

It aims to resolve the dispute between Irish based Ryanair pilots and the airline over base transfers, promotions and leave

The row resulted in 5 strike days over the busy summer months with around 100 cancelled flights affecting thousands of customers.

Pilots will now vote on the proposed agreement, with Forsa calling on its members to accept it.

In a statement, Ryanair says it will take the proposals to its board after the pilots have voted.

Both parties have been asked by the mediator make no public comment while the ballot is carried out.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email