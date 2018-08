Ryanair management and union reps are locked in talks this afternoon in a bid to resolve the pilot’s dispute.

It’s already seen the cancellation of more than 100 flights this summer – over five days of strike action.

Around 100 Irish based pilots aren’t happy at the way the airline operates base transfers, promotions and annual leave.

Former head of the Workplace Relations Commission Kieran Mulvey has set aside three days of talks at Dublin airport.

