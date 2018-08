Ryanair says widespread strikes across five countries including Ireland are unjustified and unnecessary.

400 flights have been cancelled as pilots in Dublin, Germany, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands walk off the job.

100 of them are picketing at Dublin airport for a fifth day – ahead of crucial 3rd party talks aimed at resolving the dispute next week.

Angela Kirk from the FORSA trade union says she’s optimistic but realistic ahead of those discussions.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email