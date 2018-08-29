SEAN GALLAGHER CONFIRMS ARAS TILT

Businessman Sean Gallagher is launching a second bid to become President of Ireland.

He announced his intention to contest the election this morning.

There’s now two Dragon’s Den starts vying to become President as Sean Gallagher has entered the race alongside Gavin Duffy.

There are also reports a third star of the show Peter Casey is also apparently interested in the job.

Mr Gallagher led the polls late in the race in 2011 before falling short and losing to Michael D Higgins.

While he didn’t explain why he was running again, it’s understood private polling done by his campaign has indicated Michael D Higgins isn’t an unbeatable opponent.

He’ll join an already crowded field seeking a nomination to be Ireland’s next President.

