SPLIT IN FF RANKS OVER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES

A Fianna Fáil TD says he’ll break the party line and won’t be supporting Michael D Higgins for President.

Declan Breathnach said this morning he’ll be campaigning for businessman Gavin Duffy.

The Louth TD says that Duffy and his wife Orlaith would bring a new dynamic to the Arás.

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party had voted to support Michael D Higgins for President, though some in the party are unhappy with that decision.

Some grassroots members had asked Eamon O’Cuiv to run for the Aras but it’s believed he will not put himself forward as a candidate.

