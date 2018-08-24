STARDUST SURVIVORS TO HOLD MEETINGS IN WEXFORD AND ENNISCORTHY

Two women who were victims of the Stardust fire tragedy in Dublin in 1981 are coming to Enniscorthy and Wexford tomorrow for renewed support into the establishing the cause of the fire.

Both had family members amongst the 48 killed in the nightclub inferno.

The meetings will take place in the Credit Union in Enniscorthy and in the Garden of Remembrance in Ferrybank, Wexford.

One of them Antoinette Keegan lost two sisters in the fire.

She says the inquest must be reopened and has asked for public support to pressure the authorities into looking again at the situation.

