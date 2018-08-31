SUITABLE SITE IDENTIFIED FOR NEW EDUCATE TOGETHER SCHOOL IN WEXFORD

A suitable site has been identified for Educate Together in Wexford.

Negotiations are now under way between the landowner and the site acquisition management team which includes the Department of Education.

There are currently 170 pupils attending Educate Together in Wexford and that number is growing.

The school is operating out of temporary accommodation in Clonard, but the building is now up for sale.

Fianna Fail TD James Brown says he hopes the purchase of the preferred site can go ahead quickly to allow a new state of the art facility for Educate Together in Wexford to be built.

