THE POPE OWES SEX ABUSE SURVIVORS AN APOLOGY

Pressure is mounting on the Pope to use his Irish visit to apologise to victims of abuse by members of the Catholic Church.

Survivors say it’s the least the Pontiff can do during his tax-payer funded trip to this country.

The latest accusations against the clergy centre on 300 priests in the US State of Pennsylvania who’re reported to have covered up child sex abuse over the past 70 years.

Irish man Darren Mc Gavin was a victim of paedophile priest Fr Tony Walsh.

He says Pope Francis owes him an apology while he’s here.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email