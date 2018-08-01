VICKY PHELAN TO MEET THE TAOISEACH TO DISCUSS CERVICAL CHECK

Vicky Phelan says she’s angry and upset and claims she’s been condemned by some people for ‘bringing down the cervical screening programme’.

The Limerick woman says she’s deeply disturbed by the lack of empathy being shown towards women caught up in the scandal.

In a post on Twitter she says all she wants is a programme that women can trust – however is now taking a break from all campaigning.

Ms Phelan is due to meet the Taoiseach today – Leo Varadkar says he’s looking forward to getting her advice.

