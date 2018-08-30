WEXFORD CLUBS ENCOURAGED TO APPLY FOR SPORTS CAPITAL PROGRAMME

Wexford sport clubs are being encouraged to apply for increased funding to help improve their facilities.

The Government have announced that €40 million will be made available to clubs all around the country as part of the Sports Capital Programme.

This money can be used to improve playing areas and build dressing rooms or carry out refurbishments.

Wexford Fine Gael minister Michael D’Arcy says Wexford clubs should take advantage of the available money.

Applications can be made at www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie with registration open from 9am on the 7th of September.

