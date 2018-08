An independent councillor from Wexford is supporting Sean Gallagher’s bid to become the next President of Ireland.

Ger Carthy is one of five councillors from around the country backing Mr. Gallagher.

The Dragons Den star has been linked with a second run for the office after being beaten by Michael D Higgins in 2011.

Councillor Carthy says Sean Gallagher would be a good candidate.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email