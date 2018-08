A County Wexford based project is one of the 22 winners of this year’s Social Development Enterprise Fund.

The Cornmarket Project in Wexford Town is to benefit from the €1.6 million fund.

The project was set up to reduce drug and substance abuse criminality and social exclusion in County Wexford by providing a range of best practice evidence based programmes.

It was set up 15 years ago and is run under the auspices of Wexford Local Development.

