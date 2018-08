Three Wexford farmers are due to appear in the High Court today following their arrest in Ferns on Tuesday.

Its after Gardai intervened in a long running dispute over land at Lodgewood when two combines entered the land and began harvesting corn.

The lands were purchased by brothers John and Michael Kinsella in 2008 but were sold last year by vulture fund Emberton Finance to John B Dockrell.

The brothers refused to vacate the land.

