WEXFORD IS SMILING AFTER IRISH ATHLETIC SUCCESS

There was a strong Wexford connection to Ireland’s successes in the European Athletic Championships in Berlin last night.

Both Thomas Barr in the 400m hurdles final and Leon Reid in the 200m final have Wexford mothers.

Reid who was only cleared to run for Ireland in recent weeks is from Bath in the UK.

His foster mother is from Wexford and was in Berlin cheering him on last night as he came seventh in the final.

Thomas Barr’s mother is formerly Martina French from Fethard on Sea and both she and her husband were in Berlin to watch their son as he claimed bronze in the 400m hurdle final.

Martina spoke to national TV after the race and said her son was feeling nervous before the race.

