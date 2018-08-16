WEXFORD ROSE SAOIRSE WALSH ONE OF THE FAVOURITES TO TAKE HOME THE SASH

This years Rose Of Tralee final will feature a Wexford Rose for the first time in a number of years.

Twenty seven year old Saoirse Walsh will represent her county in the pageant.

After winning the Wexford final Saoirse Walsh was then selected from thirteen other roses to take part in this years final next week.

The London based marketing executive is originally from Ballyvelig, Campile and is daughter of Jack and Celia Walsh.

She currently works for Collier Webb who specialise in the restoration of historic interiors and has a huge interest in music and athletics.

Always interested in the Rose of Tralee pageant, she entered both the London and Wexford finals this year and says her dream has now come true and is delighted to represent her home county.

She’s also one of the favourites to win the competition at 12/1 in the early betting.

The finals will be broadcast live on RTE 1 next Monday and Tuesday nights at 8pm.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email