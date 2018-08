Wexford County Council should consider nominating a candidate for the Presidential Election this year

That’s the view of Gorey Fianna Fail councillor Malcolm Byrne.

Wexford has twice put candidates forward before with Derek Nally in 1997 and Mary Davis in 2011.

For someone to throw their hat in the ring, they would need the support of 4 councils.

Councillor Byrne says they should exercising their constitutional right and have a special meeting to discuss the matter.

