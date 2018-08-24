WINE O’CLOCK CULTURE IS LEADING TO HEALTH PROBLEMS FOR IRISH WOMEN

The idea of ‘wine o’clock’ has been incredibly harmful for women according to a leading health expert.

A new global study has found that Irish women are having an average of three drinks a day – while Irish men have an average of four-and-a-half.

Researchers from the University of Washington say there is no safe level of alcohol and just one drink a day can increase chances of developing health problems.

Frank Murray is the Chairman of the Alcohol Health Alliance – he says we need to change our drinking culture.

