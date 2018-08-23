WIVES AND PARTNERS OF THE DEFENCE FORCES HIT OUT AT LOW PAY FOR POPE’S VISIT

News Desk News
Lt.Col. E.Caulfield escorts Brig.Gen. G. Hegarty while he inspects the parade

Defence Force members say they’re not being paid enough to provide security during the Pope’s visit.

They claim they’ll get less than €45 for working 24-hour shifts during the trip.

Extra Gardaí have also been rostered on for this weekend, but they’ll be paid overtime for their work.

A representative of the wives and partners of Defence Force personnel Shelly Cotter was on Morning Mix

She says they have to suffer a lot with various reports stating the horrific conditions that the soldiers have to work through.

