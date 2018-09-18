18 ARRESTED AFTER GARDAI RAIDS IN CARLOW/KILKENNY

18 people have been arrested in County Carlow, in an operation targeting burglary, theft and other criminal activities.

The arrests were part of a ‘day of action’ yesterday under Operation Thor in the Kilkenny-Carlow Division.

16 of those arrested were detained in relation to offences including theft, assault, fraud, burglary and criminal damage.

10 have since been charged and will appear at local sittings of Carlow and Kilkenny District Courts in the coming weeks.

A total of 36 checkpoints targeting the movement of local criminal groups were also carried out.

These led to one arrest and the seizure of 5 vehicles under the road traffic acts.

