A High Court judge has recommended that Leaving Cert appeals should be determined before the start of the academic year.

It’s after 18 year old Rebecca Carter won her case against the State Examinations Commission today over its appeals process.

The SEC must now determine her appeal by this Friday instead of mid-October, to allow her to start college next week.

Rebecca agrees with Justice Humphreys assessment that the system is not fit for purpose.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email