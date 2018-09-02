2 ALL STAR NOMINATIONS FOR WEXFORD AS LIMERICK DOMINATE AWARDS

2 Wexford hurlers have been nominated for this years All Star Awards.

Defenders Paudie Foley and Liam Ryan have gotten the nod for the end of year awards.

All Ireland champions Limerick have the most nominations with 15 with all of their players chasing their 1st All Star awards.

Leinster champions Galway have received nine nominations, Munster champions Cork seven, All-Ireland semi-finalists Clare and Leinster runners-up Kilkenny five apiece and Dublin and Tipperary one each.

The 45 player shortlist will be whittled down to 15 at a gala black-tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, 2 November.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email