A two billion euro expansion of the Arklow Bank offshore wind farm has been announced.

SSE told a meeting of Wicklow County Council it plans to supply half a million homes when its extra usable wind energy is generated.

The company currently has seven turbines off the North Wexford/South Wicklow coast and it’s Ireland’s only operating off shore wind farm.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

