We are delighted! South East Radio has been shortlisted for 3 National IMRO Radio Awards 2018.

Congratulations to Dave Redmond who is nominated for Breakfast Programme – South East Radio Breakfast, Alan Corcoran is shortlisted in the Current Affairs Programme category for South East Radio’s Morning Mix and Karen Tomkins is nominated in Specialist Speech Programme for her documentary A Fertile Plan.

The winners will be announced on the 5th of October.

