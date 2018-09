Almost 4 thousand homes and businesses are still without power after storm Ali on Wednesday.

The ESB says the worst effected areas are Cavan, Monaghan and Longford with crews working to restore power as soon as possible.

Met Eireann says Storm Bronagh which is due to pass over the UK will miss much of Ireland – but the weather will be very unsettled over the next 24 hours.

