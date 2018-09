Gardai investigating organised crime in Wexford have arrested a fifth man in relation to their enquries.

The man in his 30s was arrested yesterday afternoon after 3 other men and a woman were detained early Thursday morning.

A number of houses were searched in the Enniscorthy area as Gardai look to crack down on a gang known for commercial burglaries.

All 5 people remain in custody and are still being questioned today.

