7 YEARS IS ENOUGH FOR A PRESIDENT – NI RIADA

Presidential hopeful Liadh Ni Riada thinks one term in office is enough for the President and that the spending of the office should be made public.

She’s the most recent candidate to throw her hat into the race and says 7 years is more than enough to spend in office.

The Sinn Fein MEP is hoping to be the next leader of the country and will have to get the better of Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy, Peter Casey, Senator Joan Freeman and Michael D Higgins.

Voters will go to the polls on the 26th of October.

