CARILLION “MORE JOHNNY ENGLISH THAN JAMES BOND” – COMMITTEES

Supposed experts who failed to spot problems at Carillion before it went bust have been called “more Johnny English than James Bond”.

The multi national construction firm went bust last year.

It meant that subcontractors were left being owed millions of euro.

Loreto School in Wexford was one of the casualties where sub contractors are owed hundreds of thousands of euro despite the new facility being opened for the new school term.

Two British parliamentary committees say it’s astonishing the UK government’s not yet set out plans to prevent something similar happening – despite criticism earlier this year.

