It costs the average family 12 per-cent of their income in childcare costs for a 3 year-old child.

That’s according to new research from the ESRI which shows women who face high childcare costs – work fewer hours.

The study, which was based on Growing Up in Ireland data, reveals women who pay more when their child is aged three – work less – by the time their child is five.

