COOLGREANY PUBLIC MEETING TONIGHT OVER POST OFFICE CLOSURE

A community meeting is taking place in Coolgreany today to discuss how to maintain the postal service in the area.

Coolgreany is one of the offices that will be closed by An Post as part of their mass closure programme including another 10 offices in County Wexford.

Residents are upset at losing their post office with the closest available service in Ballyfad over 3km away.

The meeting is being held by Fianna Fail Councillor Malcolm Byrne who says there’s a strong desire to keep the Coolgreany office open.

