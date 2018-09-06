COOLGREANY RESIDENTS WARN THE VILLAGE WILL SUFFER IF POST OFFICE CLOSES

Dozens of concerned residents of Coolgreany in North Wexford turned out last night at a public meeting to voice their objection to the pending closure of the local Post Office.

It follows the announcement last week that 11 post offices in total are to close across Wexford.

Ballycogly, Ballywilliam, Bannow, Broadway, Coolgreany, Duncannon, Foulksmills, Glynn, Kilmore Quay and Kiltealy are all to close after redundancy packages were offered to the post masters and post mistresses.

Edwina O Connor is one of those residents who says that Coolgreany and the surrounding areas will suffer greatly.

