The European Union has allocated €2.6 million for the 2018 fruit, veg and milk scheme in Irish schools.

The ‘Food Dudes’ scheme aims to promote healthy eating by pupils and students in the ongoing fight against obesity.

Under the scheme, money is allocated to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine which funds to the programme.

Grace Bolton of the EU Commission office in Ireland says the scheme is already producing positive results.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email