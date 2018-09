Crews are working to restore power to 55,000 homes and businesses.

The counties most impacted include Cork, Limerick, Galway, Sligo and Mayo.

A number of customers in County Wexford are also without power with outages in Bunclody, Kilmore Quay and Ballinaboola

The majority of outages are down to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of high winds.

The ESB’s Paul Hand is says crews are aiming to have power restored to all those affected by this evening.

