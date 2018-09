It’s time to bring an end to the confidence and supply agreement.

That’s the view of Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness.

Leo Varadkar is asking Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin to sign up to an extension of the agreement which has propped up the Government for past two years.

Deputy John McGuinness says Fianna Fail can no longer prop up this inept government.

