FIANNA FAIL ARE SUPPORTING A FAILING HOUSING POLICY – MYTHEN

Wexford Sinn Fein Councillor Johnny Mythen has criticised Fianna Fail for abstaining on Tuesday evenings no confidence motion in housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

Councillor Mythen says Fine Gael’s housing policy is not only failing to tackle the housing issue but they are actually making things worse.

There are up to 60 people homeless in Wexford and Councillor Mythen says only 50 social housing units are currently under construction in Wexford and not a single affordable home has been provided since he was elected.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email