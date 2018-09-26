FINE GAEL MINISTERS RUBBISH REPORTS THAT CHRISTMAS BONUS WILL BE SCRAPPED

Minister of State Paul Kehoe has quashed speculation over doubts of this years Christmas bonus to people on Social Welfare.

The was speculation yesterday on social media that the Christmas bonus would not be paid out.

Minister Kehoe says he spoke to Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty and she has assured him that she has no intention of scrapping the bonus this year.

However its also been revealed there is currently no provision for the bonus in the finances and the decision to make a bonus payment is made at budget time which is only weeks away.

An increase in the old age pension may be on the cards in the budget next month

That’s according to Minister of State Michael Darcy who said he is hopeful that will be the case when the budget is announced on the 9th of October

While admitting there are huge demands on available monies he says social protection remains a priority.

