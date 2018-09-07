GARDAI INVESTIGATING BRAY BOXING CLUB SHOOTING MAKE ARREST

Gardaí investigating the murder of a man at Bray Boxing Club in Wicklow have arrested a man in his 30s

50 year old Bobby Messet was shot dead at the club at around 7am on the 5th June.

There were up to 20 people training at the club at the time.

Two other men – including Pete Taylor, the father of Ireland’s Olympic Gold Medal winning boxer Katie Taylor – were shot and injured.

It’s understood that Pete Taylor who set up the club was the intended target.

Last night, Gardai investigating the shooting arrested a man in his 30s.

He was taken into custody at Bray Garda station where he can be held for up to 7 days.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email