GARDAI SEARCH A NUMBER OF PROPERTIES IN ENNISCORTHY AS PART OF MAJOR OPERATION

A number of people have been arrested in Wexford, as part of a garda operation targeting an organised crime gang.

The group is suspected of being involved in burglaries of commercial premises.

Several houses were searched in Enniscorthy early this morning.

Officers seized cash and electronic devices – including phones and sat-nav systems.

A small quantity of cigarettes and financial documents were also recovered.

The three men and one woman are being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, at stations in the South East.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email