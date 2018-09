A Gorey man has his ambitions set on becoming one of the worlds top boxers.

Niall ‘Basil’ Kennedy a garda based in Wicklow town is set to share the bill with Katie Taylor on October 20th when he competes in Boston in his latest quest for boxing dominance.

The thirty four year old turned professional in 2015 and since then has won two major titles in the United States.

Niall Kennedy says he is remaining determined to raise his game further.

