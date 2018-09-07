GOVERNMENT FINANCIAL WATCHDOG WARNS FOREIGN FORCES WILL AFFECT ECONOMY

An adverse shock to the economy from Brexit, US trade policies and international tax changes is inevitable, according to the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council.

The governments financial watchdog says the economy is still growing and looks set to continue at a rapid pace.

But the Government’s being advised to stick to it’s existing budget plans and fund any extras by tax increases.

The Chairman of the Council Seamus Coffey says the strong growth won’t continue for ever and we should be putting preparations in place.

