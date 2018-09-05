HOUSING MINISTER IS THINKING OF SPLITTING RENTAL SECTOR TO EASE CRISIS

The Housing Minister says he’s considering splitting the rental sector into short-term and long-term lets.

Eoghan Murphy claims we could follow international example where buy-to-let landlords are told whether their premises can be rented out by the week or the month.

His suggestion comes amid fears that holiday rentals could be squeezing people searching for home rentals out of the market.

Minister Murphy will face the threat of a ‘no confidence’ motion brought by Sinn Féin when the Dáil returns from its summer break.

But he says he’s trying to find balance in the housing system.

